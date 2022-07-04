“We will do crowdfunding for him” | Yul Edochie reacts to actor, Kenneth Jideofor’s homeless predicament

Imagine taking a walk on the streets and seeing one of your favourite TV faces homeless and in abject poverty? You may not like the idea of it, not to talk of the reality. But that may be Kenneth Jideofor’s reality, as, according to a picture going around social media, he was found in front of a closed shop, and in front were what seemed like what is left of his belongings.

If you are a fan of Nollywood, Kenneth Jideofor, known as Aguba, is an almost regular face. So, it may surprise to see that he has been found that way. But, as they say, “things happen”.

Kenneth Jideofor in what seems like his abode

Kenneth Jideofor is an actor, known for ‘Heavy Storm 2’ (2005) and ‘Heavy Storm’ (2009), ‘Once A Soldier’ (2005). He is also known for:

Bottom of My Heart – Herbalist 2008

Husband My Foot – Agama 2007

Kingdom Apart – Elder 2007

Lost in the Jungle – Dwarf 2007

Mystic Ring – Mazi Ogwu 2007, etc.

But, he may have seen help.

His colleague, Yul Edochie has offered to help. Edochie said that Aguba should call out his account number and post it online so that contributions can be made for him.

This one na small matter.

Me I don’t believe in too much talk or time wasting.

Just get him to do a short video calling out his account details and post online.

We’ll do crowd funding for him.

He’ll never lack anything again. https://t.co/kTJRFoQeh1 — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) July 4, 2022

Also, the General Overseer, Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has offered a free home to Aguba.

“Who knows the contact of this actor should tell him to contact me immediately. Instead of him sleeping on the streets, I Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, GO of OPM is giving him free accommodation in one of the OPM free estates.

“But I will not be establishing any business for him, only free accommodation. FEEDING? No problem. It is on record that OPM male estates which have been on from the old location to the new location have been feeding the men since 2017 which is 5 years free of charge.

“And all the females rescued from the streets, we have been feeding them since 2016, that is 6 good years free of charge.

“So as long as he is in the male estate, feeding would not be a problem for him. But I will not be establishing any business for him. And he can stay in the estate free of charge at the estate forever. Everything is fully funded through tithes and offerings in OPM Church,” he said.

In reaction to the news, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has dismissed reports claiming that the association abandoned Aguba.

The Guild in a statement released Monday said it has, in the past four years, taken care of Aguba by providing him with accommodation and medical interventions until his case which could be ”spiritual,” degenerated.

”The attention of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has been drawn to an online viral picture of veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba living on the street.

“The National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas wishes to state in clear terms that the Guild has never abandoned Kenneth Aguba.

“Enugu State chapter of the Guild and individual members have been supportive in both provisions of accommodation and medical interventions in the past four years to the veteran actor until his matter which could be a spiritual issue, degenerated recently.

“The Guild just does not make public, issues regarding assistance to its members.

“The National President frowns at the shades thrown at the leadership of the Guild since the story went viral, describing it as the handwork of detractors which may not be unconnected with the present towering reputation of the Guild.

“Actors Guild of Nigeria wishes to reiterate that it welcomes inquiries on issues regarding the welfare of members, as the Guild runs an open-door policy and calls on the public to always verify their stories before expressing not-so-palatable comments.

“Meanwhile, the National President wishes to thank good-spirited members who have called to show concern and willingness to provide immediate intervention.”