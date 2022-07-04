2023: 30 years after, PDP elects female running mate in Cross River State

Amidst much fanfare at the party secretariat, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a landmark moment finally elected a female running mate, for the 2023 gubernatorial race in Cross River State.

The landmark moment, thirty years after the first, happened at the party secretariat, when the former Channels TV broadcaster, Lady Emana Duke Ambrose-Amawhe, was settled on as running mate to Prof. Sandy Ojang Onor, gubernatorial candidate of the party for next year’s election.

Just last week, it was reported that youths from Akpabuyo, Bakassi, and Calabar South local government councils stormed the secretariat, protesting the choice of Emana because she was relatively unknown in the political affairs in the state.

Chairman of the party, Venatius Ikem said at this event that it was a herculean task to arrive at Emana because there was a galaxy of well-qualified gladiators for the position.

He then added that her choice was divine and they consulted widely, adding that the party needed new and younger faces, especially from the women.

“The choice of Emana was one of the landmark feats in my 10-month leadership of PDP in the state. I must be grateful to God for giving us as the running mate. It was the same feat when we successfully and admirably produced the governorship candidate in Senator Sandy Onor,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the PDP governorship hopeful, Sandy Onor who represents Cross River Central in the Senate, said they resolved to give women and the youths the slot because they are a major force in the party.

“We are broad-minded in PDP, giving everyone room, and always thinking of ways to make Cross River better.

“We needed a double-barreled person, a young woman that can appeal to the women and the youths. Since Cecilia Ekpenyong in 1992, we have not carried women along.

“We need a loaded woman like Emana, deep, intellectual, exposed, bold with royal blood from Efik and Qua kingdoms, a media guru that can serve with us to change Cross River State.”

Accepting the challenge, Emana said a lot of battles have been fought and won, adding that going with a woman as PDP running mate in Cross River is a weighty statement.

“For Cross River to have a female running mate is a victory already for the party. You have given me this task in trust. It is a big challenge and I boldly accept it,” she said.