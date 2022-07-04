Lagos govt. shuts down Redeemer’s school over death of 5-year-old pupil 

Following the death of a five-year-old pupil, Chidera Eze, during a swimming lesson in May 2022, the Lagos Ministry of Education shut the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba.

The Commissioner﻿ for Education, Folasade Adefisayo﻿, announced the shutdown on Monday.

Eze was said to have drowned while he and his peers were playing close to the pool during the training when he slipped into it.

According to the commissioner, the school is yet to complete its registration.

The commissioner made this known in a statement titled, “Lagos State Shuts Redeemers Nursery and Primary School”.

The commissioner said, “The school will remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

“The investigation is sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school.

“The police are investigating the matter.

“A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school. ﻿

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention.

“The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded. Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation.”

The deceased’s father, Anthony Eze blamed the death of his child on the recklessness and negligence of the school officials.