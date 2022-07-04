Revent Academy is empowering young Africans with viable tech skills to bridge the shortage of job-ready tech talents globally

Revent Academy, a foremost Tech School, has commenced applications for its training programs. The first Cohort is set to commence in July 2022.

Revent Academy is focused on building a community of tech stars who are equipped with in-demand tech skills to ensure that there is a continuous supply of world-class talents in the tech ecosystem. 

According to Christina Soname, Chief Learning Officer, Revent Academy, the first cohort will run for 5 months, encompassing in-class and practical sessions which will equip the talents to be market-ready immediately after the program.

“Africa has the world’s youngest population and 1 in 3 of this demography is unemployed. We see a huge opportunity in tech to solve this challenge. By 2030 there will be 28.4 million jobs that would require tech & digital skills and we decided to take up the gauntlet of grooming talents to meet this demand by floating Revent Academy.”

What are the available courses?

  • UI/UX Design
  • Backend Development

Who can Apply?

To be eligible, Applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Completed NYSC 
  • Hold a B.Sc./HND degree
  • Be passionate about technology

How to apply?

Interested individuals can apply at www.reventacademy.com/applications Applicants must complete the application online. 

Soname added that Revent Academy programs are tailored toward grooming rounded tech professionals. This informed the decision to have a fine blend of technical and soft skills training for talents. 

“Our faculty consists of experts with a combined experience of 50 years. We are training the top 1% of tech talents for the most ambitious organizations and we are open to partnerships from organizations and individuals who share our mission. High-performing talents will be placed in jobs upon graduation from the academy”

Revent Academy is powered by Revent Technologies. Revent Technologies has expertise in Software Engineering, Digital Banking Solutions, Product Design, Technology Advisory, Outsourcing, and Managed Service, Process Re-engineering and Automation, IoT & Cloud Solutions, Analytics & Cloud Solutions, and Training.

