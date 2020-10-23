What happened to the Oba’s staff, The real plan B, Nigerian Food puns | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Babcock Pastor that billed me 120k to clear my bible study is insulting Nigeria politicians on his WhatsApp only God himself can save Nigeria — Thugger! (@OTUNBA_22) October 23, 2020

E be things FC

A snake swallowed the staff boss. Make una rest. https://t.co/01ZQWxOz7O — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) October 23, 2020

No stress.

How far NCDC? Dem never post since, make person on hotspot for them — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) October 23, 2020

Lol…

Nobody Potiphar's wife to joseph. https://t.co/9yxDs8g2GT — тнe ѕavage plυg™🔌🌏 (@VixenPR___) October 23, 2020

We know how it ended though.

US Embassy: So tell me, why do you want to leave Nigeria? Me: So you people don’t listen to news? pic.twitter.com/b33UBOSARu — Duke of Africa (@Allezamani) October 23, 2020

Set awon Japa!

I can't really CORNcentrate to think of one at this thyme. https://t.co/HgXoVKkiKf — тнe ѕavage plυg™🔌🌏 (@VixenPR___) October 23, 2020

I corn’t bulive this!

Lol.

Can you leave Nigeria for just 50 Million Naira?? #Itsnotfinished — Yakuza of Ibadan #EndSARS ✊🏾 (@UncleAbiodun) October 23, 2020

This is why it’s called funny tweets.

Nigerians come and carry your president oo

It's not funny but i can't help is 😂🤣💔

#ItIsNotFinished pic.twitter.com/En5BMiqkmD — Soro Soke Werey 💗👄 #ItIsNotFinished 🔥 (@faithfulgirlie) October 23, 2020

For the love of Bubu.

Don’t mind when she tells you she’s “taken”. Sometimes they are “taken for granted”. Push harder bro.😊 — Bla Akwasi ☥🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@_deryque_yeboah) October 23, 2020

Only the brave.