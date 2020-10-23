What happened to the Oba’s staff, The real plan B, Nigerian Food puns | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

 

E be things FC

No stress.

Lol…

We know how it ended though.

Set awon Japa!

I corn’t bulive this!

Lol.

This is why it’s called funny tweets.

For the love of Bubu.

Only the brave.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 23, 2020

We’ve lost N100m to six days of suspended BRT operations-Primero, INEC postpones all bye-elections over #EndSARS crisis | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

We’ve lost N100m to six days of suspended BRT operations-Primero The management of Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd., an operator ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 22, 2020

Hours after killing of peaceful protesters across the country, Osinbajo breaks silence, Obaseki asks prison escapees to return in 48 hours | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Hours after killing of peaceful protesters across the country, Osinbajo breaks silence Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has finally broken ...

Michael Isaac October 21, 2020

Kiki Osinbajo the acid bender, Wake up Arewa Twitter, Bolt to the US | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 21, 2020

Shooting still ongoing at Lekki tollgate -DJ Switch, Don’t embarrass govt with your #EndSARS reports- NBC tells media houses | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Shooting still ongoing at Lekki tollgate -DJ Switch DJ Switch, a female disc jockey, gave Nigerians updates of the situation ...

Michael Isaac October 20, 2020

Lagos Curfew, Sega-Rat the activist, The real vision 2020 | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 20, 2020

Lagos shuts schools due to #EndSARS protests, EFCC admits website was attacked | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lagos shuts schools due to #EndSARS protests The Lagos state government has ordered all pupils and students in public and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail