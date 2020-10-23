What next? : Plans post #EndSARS and beyond | #TheYNaijaCover

On Tuesday, 20th October 2020, Nigerians all over the country watched armed soldiers put bullets into peaceful protesters. The disbelief was inexpressible. Many demanded immediate accountability. Who shot the protesters? Who gave the order and why?

Unfortunately, instead of an admittance of guilt and an apology, the President of Nigeria gave more threats. Muhammadu Buhari asked protesters to stand down, insinuating that the government’s promptness was being misconstrued as weakness. To say the least, Nigerians were disheartened. The vigour in which they began the #EndSARS protest dimmed.

But with the same doggedness that Nigerians are known for, they quickly picked themselves back up.

All was not lost. Plotting and planning began as Nigerian youths devised ways to start up again. They decided on avenues to be more active in the nation’s electoral process; ensuring that old politicians cease to be recycled in power. There is hope.