APC commends Buhari over N5000 monthly stipends

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the commencement of the payment of N5000 to vulnerable Nigerians.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party said the scheme was both historic and unprecedented in the country’s annals.

“The Party notes that with the commencement of payment of N5000 to one million poor Nigerians through the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme of the Government, the Buhari administration has demonstrated its commitment to the Party’s Change manifestoes which is couched on true transformation.

“We recall that as part of its Social Investment Programme (SIP), the Government has begun implementing three other major campaign promises of the Party designed to provide jobs and lift the most vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty,” it said.

It added, “The APC views these achievements as historic and unprecedented in the history of Nigeria even as it assures Nigerians that the Government is committed and working hard to make significant progress on the economy, and other sectoral areas.

“The Party acknowledges that the past year was a tough one for Nigerians occasioned by the economic recession but have confidence in the ability of President Buhari to design programmes and policies that will provide succour to the masses.”

