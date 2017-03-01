BREAKING: Court strikes out 6 charges against Nnamdi Kanu

by Azeez Adeniyi

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed six charges brought against leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi KANU by the Federal Government.

The charges bordered on “ownership of unlawful society, illegal importation of radio transmitters and researching on how to make improvised explosive devices”.

The charges had earlier been dismissed by a magistrate court in Abuja in 2015.

Presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako dismissed the charges again on Wednesday.

Nyako said the prosecutor did not present any evidence.

However, she held that Kanu would be re-arraigned on a five count of treasonable felony.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor at the last hearinghad prayed the court to strike out the charges against his client.

He argued that his client has not committed any offence by agitating for Biafra.