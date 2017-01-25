BREAKING: Fayose foils attempt by DSS to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman (Photos)

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose in the early hours of Wednesday morning foiled an attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries in Ado Ekiti.

Recall that a video clip of the pastor telling his church members to resist the killing of Fulani herdsmen recently went viral.

Apostle Suleiman was heard in the video telling members of his ministry to kill any Fulani herdsman who comes close to them.

Suleiman was in Ekiti for a two-day crusade which attended by Governor Fayose.

He was reportedly trailed to his hotel after paying a visit to the government house.

It was learnt that operatives of the DSS almost forced their way in but for securities of the hotel who demanded to know what their mission was.

The pastor who was alerted called the governor who stopped the arrest attempt.

The pastor while narrating the incident said, “I came to Ado Ekiti for a crusade. But I had a premonition that I was being trailed after I preached that Christians should retaliate any attack or killings by the Fulani herdsmen. These Fulani headmen had turned many Christians to orphans and widowers but the time has come to protect ourselves.

“I received several calls from hidden numbers trying to locate where I am and I had warned my security not to allow any Fulani man to come nearer me. So when the men of DSS came in the middle of the night I knew their mission and I had to call the Governor because if they arrest me, they will put this country in fire”

Governor Fayose said he expected the security agency to invite him and not try to make an arrest in the middle of the night.

The Governor said, “I personally attended his crusade and I think it is wrong for a man of God who is armless that could be invited if they have any issue against him. Are Christians and Moslems under different dispensation of the rule of law?. That’s why I went there to rescue him. Let them kill two of us together. But when they saw my vehicles and the crowd, they fled.

“But we have information that instructions came from DSS in Abuja that the Pastor should be arrested. We are not in a fascist state, Federal Government must learn to respect the rights of Nigerians and freedom of expression”.

Fayose said the Federal Government has continued to harras men of God with the use of Security agencies.

He said, “This is unacceptable, We are in a democracy and Nigerians should warn the Presidency against putting this country on fire because religion is an emotional thing”.

