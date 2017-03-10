BREAKING: President Buhari arrives Air Force base Kaduna

by Dolapo Adelana
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Air Force base along Mando road in Kaduna a few minutes ago.
He arrived at exactly 7.41am, and was received by the Deputy Gov. Of Kaduna State, Bala Bantex.
Breaking News: President Buhari's Plane touches down in Kaduna. He just disembarked from the Presidential Aircraft.
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) March 10, 2017
2 Comments
Welcome Back Our Salient President. We Thank Allah. Continue Your Leadership Role.