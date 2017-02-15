BREAKING: State governors meet at Aso Rock

State governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum are currently meeting in the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, The Punch reports.

Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari and Chairman of the NGF is presiding over the meeting.

The meeting is believed to afford the governors the opportunity of reaching a resolution on varying issues ahead of the National Economic Council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, chairs the NEC and has all state governors as members.

During the meeting, the governors’ are expected to review the probe being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the Paris Club loan refund to states.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments