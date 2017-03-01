Civil servants enriching themselves is a monumental tragedy – Osinbajo

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said it is a tragedy when civil servants used the opportunity of the position they hold for self enrichment.

Osinbajo spoke at the inaugural Quarterly Civil Service Lecture Series with the theme, “Civil Service in a Change Environment: The Change is Now”, held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the greatest tragedy that could befall a nation was civil servants using the system for their personal gains instead of working for the masses.

He said, “The power to do good or evil lies with a few people who form what we refer to as our civil service.

“When some of such elite see the opportunity as one for self enrichment by corrupt practices, then the nation faces a monumental tragedy.

“There is no excuse anywhere in a nation where the majority are still poor and are struggling to make a living that anyone who has the benefit of good education and good fortune of a job in the civil service should subvert that service for personal gains.

“I think it is the greatest tragedy that a nation can experience.”

Osinbajo told the civil servants that they were sometimes being referred to as “evil servants.”

“Despite the criticisms that civil servants are subjected to, I am sure that you know that sometimes civil servants are described as evil servants, but you must take heart, the best profession are usually the most criticised.

“But I must say that the wholesome privilege of public service is very easily abused or taken for granted.

“The public service elite represent, as we have seen, the most important factor in mass development,” he added.