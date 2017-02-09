EFCC recovers $9.2m, £72,000 from former NNPC GMD’s house

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has discovered $9.2 million from the house of former General Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, SaharaReporters reports.

According to the news platform, operatives of the EFCC also found £72,000 when they raided the house in Kaduna on Thursday.

Yakubu served as GMD of NNPC from 2012 to 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Yakubu was arraigned in June 2016 on allegations of money laundering.

