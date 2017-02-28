EFCC recovers fresh set of vehicles, others from ex-customs boss

by Dolapo Adelana

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered another set of vehicles and motorcycles from a former Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde.

This comes barely days after the agency seized 17 exotic cars from a Kaduna warehouse belonging to Dikko.

The latest items recovered include a 2013 model 32-seater Nissan bus, 42 cargo tricycles, one tipper truck, 16 motorcycles, over 500 rug carpets and two fire-proof safes.

Zonal Head, EFCC Kaduna, Bappa Ibrahim while briefing journalists on Tuesday said the recovery was based on intelligence report and tip-off .

According to Ibrahim, the warehouse is located at Nnamdi Azikwe Express Way, around NASFAT village, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Two safes containing only few documents, an iron stamp, 50 and 20 naira notes, amounting to N1,560 and polythene bags were also recovered.

“As you can see, we have recovered more items from the former Comptroller-general of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde. The items include 32-seater Nissan bus, 42 cargo tricycles, one tipper truck, 16 motorcycles, over 500 rug carpets and two fire-proof safes.

“The recovery was possible because of tip-off we received and intelligence report. We made the recovery from a warehouse belonging to former Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde around NASFAT village, off Nnamdi Azikwe Express Way, here in Kaduna.

“The fresh operation which started on Monday, 27th February, 2017 till today is a continuation of the last week operation which led to recovery of 17 exotic vehicles”, he said.

He called on the general public to always assist the anti-graft agency with useful information.