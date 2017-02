Eric Arubayi, third runner up of the maiden edition of the West Africa Idols died on Saturday night after a brief illness.

Many who knew him took to their various social media platforms to share stories of their relationship with him as they expressed grief over his passing.

- Advertisement -



As we remember Arubayi, we bring you moments from his time at the West African Idols.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments