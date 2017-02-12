See how celebrities reacted to the death of gospel singer Eric Arubayi

On Saturday the news of the death of Gospel singer Eric Arubayi broke.
Arubayi, who was the third runner up at the maiden edition of the West African Idols passed on at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital.
Since the news of his death, reactions have been pouring in from different quarters.
From fellow musicians to pastors, to comedians, and fashion designers, Arubayi’s death has been a huge blow for many.
See reactions below:
Eric! Eric!! Eric !!! We have tried rejecting this news since yesterday, waiting & HOPING for you to just wake up from this deep SLEEP so you may continue with your LIFE's journey , but waking up this MORNING to find out our close FRIENDS have waited all night for you to ARISE but you OBVIOUSLY prefer the OTHER side to this MADNESS we call Earth . Eric it's just been 10yrs friendship,dating back the day Yourself ,Timi , Omawunmi and other walked into our little Maryland OUCHlet after the white West African Idols Toyota bus dropped you guys off at mine for STYLING. since then we have all chased our hustle , The distractions were much to do other Genres of MUSIC but you said you just wanted to WORSHIP God with your music. We progressed from Bachelorhood and became husband and then FATHERS. Eric you need to see the way Jayden looks at my daughter Ophelia whenever Nonso your beautiful and pleasant wife brings him over to our house. Eric it was only you who kept reminding and HARASSING me that I can't let my musical gift just slide and which we always laughed over it, Eric I still remember late 2015 when you called me up on stage to do a song along with you…So we won't share such moment again? 😳😳😳 ? we never had the opportunity to have that PHOTOSHOOT for OUCH…would I easily forgive myself for been too busy to make that happen? Journey well my brother and FRIEND. But wait…Would MALARIA have snatched Eric from us at such a young Age in a Delta-state Hospital if PUBLIC officials didn't STEAL the monies, but had JUDICIOUSLY used such funds provided to make available BASIC and GOOD MEDICARE in that state for that purpose? #EnoughIsEnough #GiceUsGoodGovernance #medicare #hospitals #Water #light #roads #
Dear Eric Arubayi. Ascend into Peace Perfect. I hear you died as a result of expired drugs that caused your Liver Failure after which you slipped into Coma and then passed on at the Delta State Teaching Hospital. I hope you sing songs of rebellion and revolt against the spirits and forces that have worked against all that can make Nigeria work for Nigerians. Our Country's moribund Instituions keep diming the light of a successor generation whose gifts should be put to work for our collective progress. So Unfortunate it's your turn now Brother. We're proud of the way you lived in your short stay on Earth. You sang wholeheartedly. You were fiercely talented. You served God passionately. You were as fine as a Saint. You were loved by all. Be well Eric. I pray your Wife and Son look forward in fortitude and grace. We the rest will keep holding forth. It is Well. TAO. #WestAfricanIdol #EricArubayi #Sad
😢😢😢 Where are you, @EricArubayi? My brother, my friend, I left you here safe and healthy before I traveled to the US in December.. Came back, Kept Checking on you, and was yet to see you face to face in 2017… But now I won't have that chance anymore cause you have flown away. 😑😕😥😣😣 Just like that… Ehnnn!!! So much running through my head , too many memories… We've been thru a lot together over the past 10 years and counting……… Co-Worship Leaders at House on the Rock Church, we've traveled many cities together, ministered together … A true brother indeed, can't ever forget how you rushed to my side the morning my Dad passed away and you stayed the whole day with my family. Always looking for my trouble, blunt and never afraid to tell me that truth even when it hurts… What about our many choir wardrobe fights… Who would disturb me now?? 😣😢😢 Your unreleased videos nko, your album.. Too many plans in the oven….. Your wife, Your Son???? There's just too much, Too much running through my head. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ MY HEART IS SOOOO BROKEN 💔💔💔, DIDN'T BELIEVE WHEN THE NEWS WAS BROKEN TO ME… KEPT LAUGHING ALL EVENING THAT IT WAS A JOKE…. A VERY UNFUNNY JOKE….. HOW MY HEART ACHES….NOW THE TEARS WON'T STOP… IS THIS FOR REAL?? THAT I WON'T SEE YOU AGAIN, HEAR YOUR LAUGHTER AND YOUR MISCHIEVOUS WAHALA. THIS GOTTA BE A DREAM, I WANNA WAKE UP.. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ PLSSSSSSS!! WHERE IS MY ERIC OOOOOO???? 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
This was the first day we met… the idols audition … i didn't mKe it but u did … even after making it big u took me along.. You gave me hope that i cud succeed… treated me like a brother .. seeing u on tv sing and smile gave my heart a lift and hope … I remember when u wud call me to tell me u were coming to abuja and invite me.. U made me feel like i was a star..introduced me to everyone… And when i was leaving back to Kaduna ,u will give me alot of money and clothes.. i never thought i wud have.. I remember when u forced @omawonder to make me sing cos i didnt make it to the idols show… You taught me how to sing in falsetto… i never thought it was possible cos of my voice texture… u pushed me and taught me how. …..ERIC 💔
I am so broken right now… it's not like you will come here and read this so what is even the purpose of this? I feel so selfish for not even calling to say Happy New Year… The last time I saw you, you said 'Mobutu, you never come know my house'. Eric with tears in my eyes I'm saying I'm sorry. I will be a better friend, I will make an effort to just reach out and say hello not to you anymore cos you are resting with God, but to all the people I call my friends. Rest in peace my dear brother.
Let us go to church And worship the lord Rejoicing in thanksgiving For the gift of living For our sleeping and waking None is by our making #RipEric Go on and entertain with the angels They will keep your wife and son God will wrap his arms around them Painful that you are no more but glad it's onto a better place Rest till we meet again. #Repost @officialpraiz with @repostapp ・・・ 🙏🏿💔 Till we meet again….
I woke up more than 5times because the news messed with my mind so much that it reflected in my dreams all through the night.. Choi.. R.I.P. Bro.. you were so humble, radiant and nice. You touched a lot of lives! May God strengthen your family through these very hard times. Rest in God's bossom ERIC ARUBAYI _______________________________ May God give us all the grace to place our priorities right and help us Live a HEAVEN WORTHY life!
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -