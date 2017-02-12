See how celebrities reacted to the death of gospel singer Eric Arubayi

On Saturday the news of the death of Gospel singer Eric Arubayi broke.

Arubayi, who was the third runner up at the maiden edition of the West African Idols passed on at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital.

Since the news of his death, reactions have been pouring in from different quarters.

From fellow musicians to pastors, to comedians, and fashion designers, Arubayi’s death has been a huge blow for many.

See reactions below:

I know you're in a better place. Be strong @chinonsoarubayi A photo posted by Basketmouth (@basketmouth) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

Quite sad and shocked at the news of his death. ERIC ARUBAYI. A music minister. But Jesus is still Lord. And It is well. A photo posted by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:03am PST

Last time we saw was at Pita's As I Am concert. Such a beautiful soul, you didn't need to be really close to see it. Good night brother, see you on the other side of eternity. Praying God comes through mightily as a rock for your wife and son. #EricArubayi A video posted by GAISE (@gaisebaba) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

Let us go to church And worship the lord Rejoicing in thanksgiving For the gift of living For our sleeping and waking None is by our making #RipEric Go on and entertain with the angels They will keep your wife and son God will wrap his arms around them Painful that you are no more but glad it's onto a better place Rest till we meet again. #Repost @officialpraiz with @repostapp ・・・ 🙏🏿💔 Till we meet again…. A video posted by Adebola Williams (@debolalagos) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:40pm PST

I woke up more than 5times because the news messed with my mind so much that it reflected in my dreams all through the night.. Choi.. R.I.P. Bro.. you were so humble, radiant and nice. You touched a lot of lives! May God strengthen your family through these very hard times. Rest in God's bossom ERIC ARUBAYI _______________________________ May God give us all the grace to place our priorities right and help us Live a HEAVEN WORTHY life! A photo posted by Ur Brethren EmmaOhMaGod (@emmaohmagod) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

We're praying for you @chinonsoarubayi. A photo posted by Feb Idahosa (@febidahosa) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

