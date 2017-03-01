Former Perm-sec forfeits 47 SUVs to FG

by Dolapo Adelana

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Godknows Igali, ‎has forfeited 47 SUV cars to Federal government.

The anti-graft agency made the disclosure in a report submitted to the Senate Committee on Financial Crimes and Anti-corruption.

The report said that the cars were seized at the Utako, Abuja residence of the former Permanent Secretary.

Igali, who once worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently undergoing investigation by EFCC over alleged corruption.