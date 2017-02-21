‘Gunmen abduct army lieutenant in Lagos’

by Azeez Adeniyi

A lieutenant of the Nigerian Army has been kidnapped by suspected militants at Abule Ado area of FESTAC, Tribune reports.

The lieutenant who has been simply identified as Lieutenant Diya was yet to be released on Monday night.

It was gathered that the lieutenant led a team of soldiers to patrol the FESTAC area on Saturday, when heavily armed men attacked them.

The 7th Avenue in FESTAC town on Monday evening witnessed serious shootings from soldiers, who were apparently drafted to the area to rescue the abducted army officer.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking said “the operation is ongoing now at Abule Ado and FESTAC town simultaneously.”

He added that “the army officer was actually abducted on Saturday and what happened today is that the soldiers reinforced and invaded the base of the militants.”

The resident also stated that “for more than two hours, there have been heavy shootings from the soldiers. It started from the 6th Avenue and it is now spreading to the 7th Avenue.”

