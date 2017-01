There were gunshots on Saturday evening at the 27 TaskForce

Military Brigade, Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state, Daily Trust reports.

It was learnt that the gushots and explosion started at about 6:15pm.

The Brigade’s spokesman, Lt George Akupe confirmed that the formation came under attack by terrorists.

“But things are under control… Casualty figure on the terrorist’s is yet to be confirmed. However, details will be relayed to you soon,” he said.

