IStandWithNigeria: Buhari knows what it’s like when salary is not enough – Osinbajo responds to protests

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the cries of Nigerians have been heard by Presodent Muhammadu Buhari.
Osinbajo spoke at a Consultative Forum on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.
He admitted that the country is in a “serious economic situation.”
“We hear you loud and clear,” Osinbajo said.
Osinbajo then quoted Buhari to have said he knows how difficult things are, having earned a salary in his adult life.
“I know how difficult things are. All my adult life I have always earned a salary.
“I know what it is like when salary is not enough,” he said.
