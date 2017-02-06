#IStandWithNigeria: Buhari knows what it’s like when salary is not enough – Osinbajo responds to protests

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the cries of Nigerians have been heard by Presodent Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo spoke at a Consultative Forum on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

- Advertisement -

He admitted that the country is in a “serious economic situation.”

“We hear you loud and clear,” Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo then quoted Buhari to have said he knows how difficult things are, having earned a salary in his adult life.

“I know how difficult things are. All my adult life I have always earned a salary.

“I know what it is like when salary is not enough,” he said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Nigerians in the UK take to High Commission, demand to see Buhari (PHOTOS)

BREAKING: Anti-Buhari protesters storm Aso Rock

Pro-Buhari protesters flood Abuja

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaija Tracklist: Declare your health status, PDP tells Buhari | National Assembly budget not secret – Senator | More stories

No need to reconvene to discuss Buhari’s letter – Gbajabiamila

‘Senate has received Buhari’s letter’

Declare your health status, PDP tells Buhari

Date of Pres. Buhari’s return unknown – Adesina

Loading...