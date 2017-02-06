IStandWithNigeria: Buhari knows what it’s like when salary is not enough – Osinbajo responds to protests

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the cries of Nigerians have been heard by Presodent Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo spoke at a Consultative Forum on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

He admitted that the country is in a “serious economic situation.”

“We hear you loud and clear,” Osinbajo said.

Osinbajo then quoted Buhari to have said he knows how difficult things are, having earned a salary in his adult life.

“I know how difficult things are. All my adult life I have always earned a salary.

“I know what it is like when salary is not enough,” he said.

