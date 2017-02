Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki behind closed doors.

The meeting is being held at the Vice President’s Wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

- Advertisement -



Osinbajo had met with the two leaders of the National Assembly, Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara on Tuesday.

Details later…

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments