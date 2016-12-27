‘Kiss Daniel attacked, robbed at Calabar Christmas Village’

Singer, Kiss Daniel was on Monday robbed at the Calabar Christmas Village while performing on stage, Punch reports.

It was gathered that armed robbers attacked the village at about 1am, dispossessing fun seekers of their valuables.

It was also learnt that some victims have been hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the attack.

An eyewitness confirmed that the robbers collected some items from Kiss Daniel before he was eventually taken away by security operatives.

Glory Andem, a shop owner said it all started when some elements in the spectators started throwing bottles at the singer.

She said, “It was a serious situation and I got injured. What happened was that some guys came into the village and tried to rob Kiss Daniel when he was singing, ‘Oya talk to me o mama.’

“They were throwing bottles and other things at him. Before we knew it, they brought out guns and started shooting. Some security men immediately rushed to the singer. But even with the security, the robbers rushed at him and removed his clothes and collected things from him.

“They would have killed that guy. To be honest, I don’t know how he managed to escape. You know there are several thousands of people in the Christmas village usually and the situation led to a serious pandemonium.

“They broke up everything in my shop. They took all my money. They robbed a lot of shops. Our chairs were broken. Everybody was running at the same time. It was a terrible experience.

“Several cars were vandalised. They broke the cars to steal from them. At a point, the lights went off and I thought I was going to die. As I speak with you, I have a serious cut from the incident and I want to go to a hospital to take a tetanus injections.”

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Ozi-Obeh denied any robbery attack.

“There was no robbery incident in Calabar and nobody was attacked by robbers in any other part of Cross River State. What happened was that the government had initially planned to host the musician at the stadium, but the plan was changed to the Calabar Christmas Village. They probably had misunderstanding with the organisers. It was the change of venue that was not properly organised,” he said.

