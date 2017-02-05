Lai Mohammed denies report on Pres. Buhari’s ‘return’

Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has described as untrue a report from online news sources (not YNaija) that President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to the country will be hampered due to a faulty aircraft.

In a statement issued in Owa-Onire, Kwara on Sunday by the his Special Assistant on media, Segun Adeyemi, Mohammed denied ever speaking to anyone on the president’s return.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to a report quoting the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as saying the President’s return to Nigeria may be hampered by a faulty aircraft.

“The Minister has not spoken to anyone on the issue of the President’s return, hence this report is another from the stable of the purveyors of fake news and should be disregarded.”

