National Assembly budget not secret – Senator

Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation Senator Ali Wakili says the budget of the National Assembly has never been a secret.

Wakili, who spoke at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja, explained that the assembly’s budget had always been captured in the Appropriation Bill usually presented by the president.

“It is part of the national budget presented by the president. Some six years ago, the budget of the National Assembly was constant at N150 billion.

“Two years ago, because of the exigency of the Nigeria state, where there was no fund, the 7th Assembly, before it left, had to cut the budget to N120 billion from N150 billion.

“Last year, that is the 8th Assembly, our budget was N115 billion and it was captured in the Federal Government budget.

“Out of this N115 billion, we have the House of Representatives, we have the Senate, we have 365 members of House of Representatives and 109 senators.

“Then, we have the bureaucracy of the National Assembly in terms of the staff, from the Clerk to everybody.

“We also have the Nigeria Institute of Legislative Studies, the National Assembly Service Commission, with the paraphernalia of its staff.

“All of us take from this N115 billion. So, I don’t know where the issue of secrecy is,’’ he said.

