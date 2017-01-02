‘Nigerian Army abducted my daughter one year ago’, woman alleges

A Twitter user, @MaryamS1968 has accused the Nigerian Army of allegedly kidnapping her daughter over a year ago.

In a tweet on Monday, Maryam Sani, said, “More than a year after, my only daughter Fatima is still under captivity. She was abducted by the Nigerian Army since 13th December, 2015.”

