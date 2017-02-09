Osinbajo meets labour leaders (PHOTOS)

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met with Labour leaders at the Aso Rock villa.
The leaders of the organised labour staged a protest to the presidential villa demanding “good governance”.
Laolu Akande, spokesman for the acting president, via his Twitter account said the meeting between Osinbajo and the labour leaders was “fruitful”.
“Ag. President Osinbajo welcomed & interacted with reps of NLC, TUC & CSO protesters who marched to Aso Rock. It was a fruitful discussion,” he tweeted.
— Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) February 9, 2017
