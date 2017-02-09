Osinbajo meets labour leaders (PHOTOS)

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met with Labour leaders at the Aso Rock villa.

The leaders of the organised labour staged a protest to the presidential villa demanding “good governance”.

- Advertisement -



Laolu Akande, spokesman for the acting president, via his Twitter account said the meeting between Osinbajo and the labour leaders was “fruitful”.

“Ag. President Osinbajo welcomed & interacted with reps of NLC, TUC & CSO protesters who marched to Aso Rock. It was a fruitful discussion,” he tweeted.

Ag. President Osinbajo welcomed & interacted with reps of NLC, TUC & CSO protesters who marched to Aso Rock. It was a fruitful discussion. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) February 9, 2017

See photos below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments