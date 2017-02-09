Labour Unions stage protest to Aso Rock (PHOTOS)

Organised Labour comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday staged a protest to the Aso Rock presidential villa demanding “good governance”.

NLC president Ayuba Wabba, addressed workers before commencing on the march said it is “criminal” for government not to pay salary and pensions.

Wabba added that the demand for an increase in minimum wage for workers “is non-negotiable.”

“There is absence of good governance, with that absent, we are at the receiving end. So we march for good governance,” he said.

On arrival at the villa gate commotion erupted as protesters rejected a call that only 20 selected members should meet with Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

One of the protesters, simply identified as Annabel who said she is not in support of the arrangement.

“Why will they allow us to March down here and abandoned us, if they wanted only 20 people they should have been the one to March,” she said.

