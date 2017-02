by Dolapo Adelana

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo represented Nigeria at the Presidential inauguration of Gambia’s president, Adama Barrow in Banjul on Saturday.

This is according to a statement by Osinbajo’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande.

“Ag. President Osinbajo represents Nigeria at Gambia’s presidential inauguration of Adama Barrow in Banjul today. He returns to Abuja tonight,” Akande said in a tweet on Saturday night.

See photos below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments