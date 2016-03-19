Psquare feud: ‘Dear brother, I’m begging you’ – Paul Okoye (READ)

Paul Okoye of Psquare has pleaded with his twin brother, Peter, to bury the hatchet and collaborate with him again, like it used to be- in the old days.

The demure half of Psquare, who released a deeply emotional solo single- Call Heaven– during the week, has now penned an equally moving note on his Instagram page.

Paul lashed out the fans on social media who have been clamouring for a Psquare reunion. He declared in the post- that he’s more keen on ‘family love and care’.

“All you all want is Psquare,…all I want is family, love and care!!! Social media is the new root of all evil!! There’s family before Psquare and there will always be family after PSquare ….Jude was only a scapegoat and a victim. The person who has been keeping us together for all these years,..the truth is peter and Paul have issues.”

He admitted that even after Jude, their elder brother, stopped managing Psquare, the problem still persisted- noting that this is indicative of the fact that himself and Peter have ‘issues’.

“For the first time I decided to do something outside Psquare and that is the case study here. I have always supported my brother 100% from His personal endorsements to dance with Peter which some re still on my I.g… Now I have just 3 questions… Why is it that these things are happening immediately I realized (released) muno’s singles under rudeboy Recordz. How come after Jude stopped managing Psquare for over a month now, the problem still exist.”

The father of one, who married Anita Okoye in 2014, also had some harsh words for the music promoters who encouraged Peter to do a solo single and to perform Psquare’s songs alone on stage.

“Why is he in a hurry to go solo and doing solo?it’s very sad, and very heart broken. I wish these things never came out to the public at first… Now our fans are divided. Nobody should support any teamPaul sh*t, I don’t need that. Please resist from it cos that’s evil and for those of you promoters, supporting him to be performing Psquare’s songs alone on stage, you are only killing us and destroying us the more.”

Ending his note, Paul begged his brother to ‘forgive and forget’, effusively apologising for all infractions he may have had with Peter.

“Dear brother am begging you even if you don’t want Jude anymore and you don’t want Psquare, u re forever going to be my brother … But I wish the 3 of us could still do these together, bcos its a thing of joy….people love us so much not only because of our good music but seeing brothers doing it together and keeping it together, setting a good example to other families and to our kids.”

“Pls swallow ur pride, forgive and forget, we can still turn these things around. If I have said anything or done anything that hurts you. Am very sorry…. And to all our true fans pls pray for us. God bless you all.”