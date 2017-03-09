PDP crisis: Makarfi displeased with Dickson’s reconciliation report

by Dolapo Adelana

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be far from over as the chairman of the caretaker committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has expressed displeasure with Bayelsa governor, Seriake Dickson over the reconciliation report he submitted to the National chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

In a statement on Wednesday Makarfi said the committee never saw the report before it was submitted to Sheriff.

“I am shocked and disappointed that the Governor of Bayelsa made a public presentation of a purported report approved or endorsed by us and other stakeholders as reported.

“He met me yesterday (Tuesday) and I pointed out the problems with his proposals, that it will go against even the Court of Appeal Judgement.

“At the end, I told him as Caretaker Committee, whatever is approved by the organs of the party that we represent, we will work with and I advised him to revert back to his colleagues and other organs. But this is what we are seeing.

“Be that as it may, the Committee never saw any draft report even though he promised coming with it. In any case, as personal advice, I referred him back to the organs of the party and the Goodluck Jonathan Committee. There was nothing before us from organs of the party to accept or reject.”

In the report, the reconciliation committee chaired by Dickson who is sympathetic to Makarfi recommended that Sheriff be recognised as chairman.

The report also proposed that the party holds its convention not later than June 30.

It urged Sheriff to select 12 members into the Convention Planning Committee, in consultation with party stakeholders.

Among those listed as members of the Convention Planning Committee are seven governors, seven senators, 12 members of the House of Reps, six members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and six national vice chairmen.