President Buhari to visit Sambisa Forest

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Sambisa Forest, the former stronghold of terrorist sect, Boko Haram on Monday, according to Punch.

The president will visit the forest to declare open the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship, NASAC 2017.

Following the dislodgement of the group from the forest, the Military declared the former game reserve as a proposed site for military institution, building roads into it and kick-starting the new status of Sambisa Forest with the hosting of the annual Small Arms Competition.

Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Defense, Alhaji Mansur Ali and Service Chiefs, Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olanisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadique and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Obet Ebas.

The Chief of Training and Operations, Army, Major General David Amadu, during a press briefing in Maiduguri to kick-start the NASAC 2017 championship, said the president would formally declare the competition open on Monday, March 27, 2017