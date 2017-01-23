[The Presidential Blog] While the President watches TV, here’s what Osinbajo is up to

We know when to let matters go. The President and his media club don’t seem to understand how insensitive this 10-day vacation is and they insist on justifying and even showing it off.

We, on the other hand, have decided to move on. It might do us a lot of good to actually see how Professor Yemi Osinbajo fares within these ten days. S far, we know he’s received a briefing from the Nigerian Military regarding the troops out in The Gambia and he’s also spoken with the President over the phone (possibly to receive some instructions – again about Gambia).

But today, he’s hosting the 2nd Presidential Quarterly Business Forum:

In continuation of the Buhari adm's consistent collaboration with private sector, Economic Mgt Team now interacting with Business reps live — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) January 23, 2017

2. Organised Private Sector fully represented in the forum, VP in opening remarks says no sustainable economic devp without the P. sector — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) January 23, 2017

The point of this forum is to consolidate on the efforts by the federal government to continually engage with different segments of the Nigerian public on its economic policies and direction especially members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and other stakeholders.

