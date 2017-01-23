The Presidential Blog

[The Presidential Blog] While the President watches TV, here’s what Osinbajo is up to

We know when to let matters go. The President and his media club don’t seem to understand how insensitive this 10-day vacation is and they insist on justifying and even showing it off.

We, on the other hand, have decided to move on. It might do us a lot of good to actually see how Professor Yemi Osinbajo fares within these ten days. S far, we know he’s received a briefing from the Nigerian Military regarding the troops out in The Gambia and he’s also spoken with the President over the phone (possibly to receive some instructions – again about Gambia).

- Advertisement -

But today, he’s hosting the 2nd Presidential Quarterly Business Forum:

The point of this forum is to consolidate on the efforts by the federal government to continually engage with different segments of the Nigerian public on its economic policies and direction especially members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and other stakeholders.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

From Abuja to Gambia and then Trumpland | See our top 10 photos from the past week

YNaija Analysis: Pres. Buhari’s foreign medical trips are not justifiable

YNaija Says: The Police raid on Premium Times is despicable and dictatorial

Opinion: Rumble in the Gambia

YNaija Analysis: Dear Pres. Jammeh, Africa has no time for your shenanigans

YNaija Says: The government must go beyond taking responsibility for IDP camp bombing

Osinbajo heads Nigeria’s delegation to World Economic Forum in Davos

YNaija Editorial: We hope Pres. Buhari and other African leaders are prepared for a Trump administration

YNaija Says: On BBOG, this government still refuses to get it

Loading...