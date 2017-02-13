We have your receipts: But Majek Fashek, Timi Dakolo paid you nah (PHOTOS)

For about a year now, the Reggae musician and songwriter, Majek Fashek, has been on the offensive against fellow musician, Timi Dakolo, claiming that the latter is a ”thief” for doing a remake of his classic “Send Down The Rain”.

According to him, “he [Timi] broke the rules of copyright. He is a thief because in music business, he must take permission before he works on someone’s song. That is why we have COSON. I did not give anyone the right to do anything with my song.”

- Advertisement -



Timi Dakolo has severally responded by denying the claim. He went as far as saying he paid the manager for permission and also told the singer, Majek himself when they met at the Headies rehearsals in December 2015.

In denying, Timi Dakolo promised that he got an invoice for the payment he made.

Naturally, we thought the singers had settled after this afterwards considering the fact that there are actual receipts as promised by Timi to show that Mr Majek’s representatives were paid.

The report today from Mr Majek still claiming that Timi stole his song baffles us in light of the following receipts that we have laid our hands on.

They show that Timi Dakolo has the copyright license over the music. It was granted by Mr Charles Novia, who signed as the lawful attorney to Mr Majek Fashek:

And a teller:

Are you still there Mr. Fashek?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments