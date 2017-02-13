Majek Fashek to sue Timi Dakolo for copyright infringement

Reggae star, Majek Fashek has said he would sue Timi Dakolo for N100m for remaking his hit song ‘Send down the rain’ without permission.

Majek’s manager, Uzoma Omenka said both artistes will meet in court before the end of March.

- Advertisement -



Omenka said Majek was for his solicitors from the US and UK before heading to court.

“We are not taking this case lightly. We are just awaiting the arrival of our solicitors from the U.S., and the UK then we will hit the courts. For crying out loud, this guy is making money from itunes and he did what he did because he thinks in Nigeria, anything goes. If he can prove as he claimed that he paid for the use of the song and he can show concrete proof of it then he will go free, but if not, we will definitely meet in court” he said.

However, Timi Dakolo had said he paid Majek’s manager and even got an invoice to remake the song while reacting in 2016.

Timi Dakolo had said, “My people, it saddens me to see such. I always try to do things rightly and lawfully.

“I paid his manager to remake the song, I got my invoice, I even mentioned to him during our rehearsals at the Headies. So, honestly I don’t understand this write-up.

“Oga Majek Fashek. I respect and love you. Your voice gives life to lyrics. You are one of the best musicians I know. God bless you.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments