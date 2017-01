The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) has called on opinion and religious leaders to quit labelling the crisis in Southern Kaduna as religious.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Dambazau’s press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, the minister said true “religious leaders do not fan the embers of hate”, as he stated that those perpetrating the violence were pure criminals.

See full statement below:

