Reps query Buratai over poor condition of army barracks

The House of Representatives has queried the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai over what it called poor condition of military barracks inhabited by soldiers.

The House Committee on Army made their displeasure known on Tuesday when Buratai appeared before it to defend the 2017 budget proposals of the Army.

The committee is chaired by a member from Taraba State, Rima Shawulu.

The army was allocated N152.8bn out of the N465.8bn Defence budget for 2017.

The committee said there was no provision for the rehabilitation or building of new barracks for soldiers, demanding answers from Buratai.

Linda Ikpeazu, a member of the committee said soldiers in the South-South and South-East are mostly affected.

She said the committee recently embarked on a tour of barracks and met the families of soldiers living in “horrible accommodation.”

She added, “The barracks are horrible, especially in the Uyo-Calabar axis; the accommodation is not there for the soldiers.

“You can’t possibly expect them to give their best if you subject your soldiers to this situation where there is no proper accommodation.

“Nothing is reflected in this 2017 budget for the barracks. Are you telling this committee that the Army doesn’t even consider the condition of the barracks a top priority?

“We need these answers, please, from the Army.”

They decided to set up a technical committee to discuss all the issues.

Shawulu also intervened and adopted a proposal by members that Buratai should be excused until the technical committee had concluded its assignment.

He said, “There are issues that will require more detailed work.

“The Senate and the House will have this technical committee to examine all the issues.

“Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff should just take a bow and go.”

Buratai had earlier told the committee of efforts made by the army to combat terrorism.

He stated, “Currently, the Nigeria Army is deployed in about 32 states fighting to eradicate terrorism, cattle rustling, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, armed banditry and communal clashes among others.”

