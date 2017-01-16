Sambisa forest 18 times the size of Lagos – Ezekwesili

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili says Sambisa forest is a massive expanse of land.

Ezekwesili, who is currently on a guided tour of the forest alongside three other members of the goup on the invitation of the Federal Government said the forest is eighteen times the size of Lagos, the country’s commercial capital.

Tweeting on her account, @obyezeks on Monday, she said, “Dreaded Sambisa is massive. 60, 000 square kilometers. 18 times the size of Lagos State!”

