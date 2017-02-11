The Thread: Could the $1B Eurobond spell economic disaster for Nigeria?

Yesterday, Nigeria successfully launched the $1 billion Eurobond. Ms Ezekwesili asked the Federal government a pertinent question: What will the Federal Government of Nigeria spend the money on? Fayose, on the other hand is questioning the wisdom of obtaining a loan that will set us back years financially.

Cheta Nwanze has broken down the effects of getting this bond.

See below:

1/ More qualified people have explained, but in high language, so in response to @naijama, I’ll turn the screw real nice in simple… — Chxta (@Chxta) February 11, 2017

