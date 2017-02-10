The Thread: What will the FG spend the 1b eurobond on?

The Federal government successfully raised $1 billion on the Eurobond market, so we want to know what their plans are next.

Do see below:

👍🏾to the FG 4 success recorded @ the launch of the $1B Eurobond. The strong appetite of investors in the Dollar-Bond issued is good news. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 10, 2017

Getting our FX Policy regime right is inevitable for a more effective allocation of production resources in the Economy. IT MUST HAPPEN. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 10, 2017

WE the Citizens shall stay vigilant demanding accountability on the basis of empiricism& analysis. No anecdotes, suppositions & sentiments📝 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 10, 2017

Finally, Congrats again to the FG & its team for the over subscribed $1B Eurobond. Now KEY is to persuade with the Economic Recovery Plan. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 10, 2017

Let’s hop to it.

