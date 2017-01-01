The Thread: 2017 goals, make sure to #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead

The new year has started with a very interesting trend on Twitter.

#CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017 is making us happy.

See top tweets from the trend;

When you got a complete buttercup, things are always perfect ….#carryyourwifeonyourhead2017 pic.twitter.com/srfGYVR57Q — Tolulops D'angelo (@deleocapriati) January 1, 2017

#carryyourwifeonyourhead2017

Started from the bottom now we are here. pic.twitter.com/tDrzoOzVZh — Abiola Kazeem (@biolakazeem) January 1, 2017

