The Thread: 2017 goals, make sure to #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead

The new year has started with a very interesting trend on Twitter.

#CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017 is making us happy.

See top tweets from the trend;

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Loading...