The Thread: 2017 goals, make sure to #CarryYourWifeOnYourHead

The new year has started with a very interesting trend on Twitter.
#CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017 is making us happy.
See top tweets from the trend;
Just because #carryyourwifeonyourhead2017 pic.twitter.com/prhR8r1b5B
— Mukhtar (@Mukhtar_Dotun) January 1, 2017
#carryyourwifeonyourhead2017 pic.twitter.com/DEpe0jexNk
— Bayor (@frossbee) January 1, 2017
#CarryYourWifeOnYourHead2017 officially second year. Unofficially seven years now. #HappilyMarried #Bestcouples. pic.twitter.com/OaWjn3puBB
— WILLIAMS ENKOM (@williams_enkom) January 1, 2017
#carryyourwifeonyourhead2017 pic.twitter.com/PxRNyTbQcj
— Wayne zlatan mufc (@princemd62) January 1, 2017
#carryyourwifeonyourhead2017 sweetest love pic.twitter.com/S80tLN0pgX
— IG jite02 (@jite02) January 1, 2017
#carryyourwifeonyourhead2017 pic.twitter.com/spLDb9X5lI
— Gbenga (@freshcuteMee) January 1, 2017
When you got a complete buttercup, things are always perfect ….#carryyourwifeonyourhead2017 pic.twitter.com/srfGYVR57Q
— Tolulops D'angelo (@deleocapriati) January 1, 2017
Am blessed to call you mine. #carryyourwifeonyourhead2017 pic.twitter.com/qNGTKcghQE
— Oladapo Ogedengbe (@dappyoged) January 1, 2017
#carryyourwifeonyourhead2017
Started from the bottom now we are here. pic.twitter.com/tDrzoOzVZh
— Abiola Kazeem (@biolakazeem) January 1, 2017
I cannot carry last
#carryyourwifeonyourhead2017 pic.twitter.com/NJ4OQunls5
— Alfred (@Ewaache) January 1, 2017