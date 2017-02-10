The Thread: Americans stomp all over Trump in his latest edition of “fake news”

It does not appear that Trump’s war with the media will end anytime soon. The New York Times newspapers came within his cross hairs again because of their coverage of Trump’s phone call with China.

Here are the reactions by Americans to his tweet:

The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story saying "Mr.Xi has not spoken to Mr. Trump since Nov.14." We spoke at length yesterday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump After all of your saber-rattling about China, you just quietly agree to the One-China policy. Seems backwards. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Teddy Roosevelt once said "Speak softly and carry a big stick." Your approach: "Speak loudly and a carry a small stick." — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 10, 2017

@Mikel_Jollett Assuming he has an approach at all might be giving him too much credit. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 10, 2017

Sorry @realDonaldTrump, but you fought the law and the law won. It will be upheld by the Supreme Court, too, because it's based on evidence. pic.twitter.com/EaeF8KZsxC — David G. McAfee (@DavidGMcAfee) February 10, 2017

When @realDonaldTrump will you acknowledge that the "failing @nytimes" is actually enjoying a surge in membership? It's like with Nordstrom! pic.twitter.com/gPIDtPKXtK — David G. McAfee (@DavidGMcAfee) February 10, 2017

Also, @realDonaldTrump, can your team get under control regarding what is and isn't fake news? Here is Conway saying CNN isn't "FAKE NEWS." pic.twitter.com/5PZNaIGmHN — David G. McAfee (@DavidGMcAfee) February 10, 2017

Also, @realDonaldTrump, it looks to me like you're misreading that article. They said that, before yesterday, you hadn't spoken since Nov 14 — David G. McAfee (@DavidGMcAfee) February 10, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump OK, I'm actually not sure if this is a blatant lie or reading comprehension issue. pic.twitter.com/BFPrwQq7Mv — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 10, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump In terms of overall intelligence, I had you hovering right around "can read." This is very disappointing. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 10, 2017

@laurenduca He's reacting to the print version. He gets the actual paper. — Brian Sweeney (@BriansDong) February 10, 2017

@BriansDong @laurenduca Fair enough, but it doesn't really make this much better, does it? He's complaining about their failure to report… — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) February 10, 2017

@ezlusztig There are no reasonable explanations in the running — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 10, 2017

@laurenduca @ezlusztig His reading fluency might be at 3-4th grade level, but his comp. level appears 2 b quite a bit lower. — DumpThePuppet (@nowanactivist) February 10, 2017

@JordanUhl @realDonaldTrump Signed up with them too! The more Trump whines, the more business he gives these companies 😂 pic.twitter.com/zQGXJUFX9K — Intelligent Citizens (@criticalthinkrs) February 10, 2017

@criticalthinkrs he did say he'd be "good for business" — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) February 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @nytimes That you misread the Times story & then immediately tweet-raged shows lack of emotion regulation & self control — Andrea Kuszewski (@AndreaKuszewski) February 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @nytimes Grade school children with special needs show more self restraint than you do, AND have better emotion regulation — Andrea Kuszewski (@AndreaKuszewski) February 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @nytimes Maybe instead of pushing for your band of super-villains, you should consider getting a psychologist on staff — Andrea Kuszewski (@AndreaKuszewski) February 10, 2017

Damn!

