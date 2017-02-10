The Thread: Americans stomp all over Trump in his latest edition of “fake news”

It does not appear that Trump’s war with the media will end anytime soon. The New York Times newspapers came within his cross hairs again because of their coverage of Trump’s phone call with China.

Here are the reactions by Americans to his tweet:

- Advertisement -

Damn!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...