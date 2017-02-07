Threat from radical Islamic terrorism real – Trump

US President, Donald Trump says the threat from radical Islamic terrorism is real.
Trump stated this early Tuesday via his Twitter account citing the happenings in Europe and the Middle East.
“The threat from radical Islamic terrorism is very real, just look at what is happening in Europe and the Middle-East. Courts must act fast!” he tweeted.
The threat from radical Islamic terrorism is very real, just look at what is happening in Europe and the Middle-East. Courts must act fast!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017
