Trump ‘invents’ terror attack in Sweden during Florida rally speech (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

US President Donald Trump appeared to have invented a terror attack in Sweden during a campaign-style rally in Florida.

During the speech Trump launched attacks on the news media and the judges who ruled against his travel ban.

While speaking about migration in Europe, Trump linked it to terror attacks in Brussels, Nice and Paris – before inexplicably adding Sweden to the list.

He said, “We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden.

“Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.”

One of the country’s official Twitter accounts, controlled by a different citizen each week, reacted with shock.

Its current administrator, a school librarian, said, “Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not [been] any terrorist attacks here. At all.”

No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not ben any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest. -> — @sweden / Emma (@sweden) February 19, 2017

