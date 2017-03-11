We’ve released N1trn for infrastructures – Adeosun

by Dolapo Adelana

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Friday said the Federal Government has released over N1trn for the implementation of various capital projects across the country.

The Minister said this during a courtesy visit to her office by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington.

In a statement issued by her Media Adviser, Mr. Festus Akanbi, Adeosun noted that the low investment in infrastructure in the past is currently being corrected by the present administration.

The statement read in part, “Over N1trn has been released for various infrastructure projects across the country. She emphasised the critical role of power on job and wealth creation.

“The minister further explained that investment in public infrastructure will begin to attract private sector funding which will enable diversification and growth in priority areas like agriculture and housing.”

She reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to return the nation’s economy to the path of sustainable growth.

Adeosun said the Federal Government had succeeded in utilising the drop in oil prices to reposition the Nigerian economy.

In his response, the US Ambassador, stressed the central role of the Federal Ministry of Finance to the ongoing effort to turn the Nigerian economy around and commended the efforts of the Buhari’s administration in that regards.