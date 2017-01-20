The News Blog

“The work begins!” | Trump tweets hours to inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump has tweeted that work has begun just hours to his inauguration as the 45th President of tbr United States of America.

Trump tweeted, “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!”

800,000 people are estimated to attend the inauguration at the foot of the Capitol and along the vast Mall.

The estate mogul recently admitted that he hates tweeting but mandated to as his only way to tackle propaganda against him in the media.

