Yoruba, Hausa traders clash leaves 5 dead in Ile-Ife

by Azeez Adeniyi
A clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders in Sabo area of Ile-Ife, Osun State has left at least five people dead, TheCable reports.
A resident said the incident which started on Tuesday, but became uncontrollable on Wednesday morning.
It was learnt that security agencies were deployed to the state following the intervention of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.
It was gathered that aggrieved Yoruba residents attempted to gain access into Sabo Community, occupied by Hausa people.
They were however stopped by security operatives after which they attacked Hausa traders in Lagere, a neighbouring community.
The crisis reportedly led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.
Some of the persons who sustained injuries have been taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) for medical attention.
The cause of the clash is not yet known.
2 Comments
How many Afonjas died? How many Abokis died? Tell us! Give us scores! We want to use it to count census!