Tension at Osun State’s Eid Prayer Ground as a Senator Occupied and Refused to Vacate Governor Adeleke’s Seat

The Osogbo prayer ground for Eid el-Kabir became a stage for mild drama that unfolded on Wednesday.

Reports emerged that Ajibola Basiru, the former spokesperson for the Nigerian Senate, allegedly occupied the space reserved for the governor, creating a contentious situation.

As the prayers commenced at the Oke-Baale area in Osogbo, Governor Ademola Adeleke arrived at the scene, only to find Basiru already seated in the spot designated for him. Attempts were made to persuade the federal lawmaker to vacate the governor’s seat, but the situation escalated without resolution.

The mounting tension between their supporters led to Governor Adeleke’s decision to leave the prayer ground without performing the Eid-el Kabir Two Raka’a. According to his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor headed to his country home, disappointed by the turn of events.

Speculation about an alleged order for Basiru’s arrest further intensified the already charged atmosphere. Following the completion of the prayers, the police reportedly locked the entrance to the prayer ground temporarily, only to reopen it later for the attendees to leave.

The Governor in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, thanked God for preserving him and his team, directing law enforcement agents to arrest culprits behind the incident.

“My good people of Osun, I appeal for calm and urge us to continue to celebrate the Sallah festival in peace. I am safe by the special grace of God”, the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

“I have directed security agencies to arrest those behind the incident and get them to face the wrath of the law. The Commissioner of Police has been directed to arrest those involved no matter how highly placed.

This incident raises questions about protocol adherence and the management of public events. The prayer ground holds significant importance as a space for unity and peaceful coexistence, making it essential to uphold proper decorum and respect for designated seats.

The repercussions of such breaches extend beyond individual encounters, potentially undermining the harmony and cohesion of the community. It serves as a reminder that public figures and leaders must strive to uphold protocol and demonstrate statesmanship, even in the midst of personal or political differences.