5 Things that Should Matter Today: Anthony Joshua to present world championship belts to President Buhari

World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will soon present his belts to President Buhari, a presidential aide disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents on behalf of the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare.

Godswill Akpabio withdraws from Akwa-Ibom senatorial re-run

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has withdrawn from the re-run election of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District. Akpabio had challenged the victory of Senator Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was declared winner of the February 23rd election.

Blackout looms as Electricity workers begin nationwide strike 

Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), began an indefinite strike today December 10th. In a statement released by the Assistant Secretary General of NUEE, Anthony Sule, the union said the decision to down tools remained its only option since there was no dialogue with the Federal Government to resolve the lingering industrial crisis in the sector. The union had earlier given the Federal government a 21-day ultimatum to address its grievances. The ultimatum expired on Tuesday December 10th.

Court adjourns Naira Marley’s trial

Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley’s case of credit card fraud was adjourned by a Federal High Court which sat in Lagos on Wednesdat December 11. The case was adjourned till Thursday December 12, as the defence counsel Mr Olalejan Ojo (SAN) was not available.

Check out the video for AKA’s F.R.E.E

 

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

