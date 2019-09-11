5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari is evacuating Nigerians willing to come home from South Africa

Following the continued xenophobic violence in South African where Nigerians are attacked, President has responded diplomatically from recalling the High Commissioner to South Africa and pulling from the World Economic Forum. Now, he has ordered the immediate evacuation of Nigerians that want to return home. Well, this is commendable.

Check out Yemi Alade’s short film ‘Home’

Next, Nollywood.

Here’s the video for Burna Boy and Jorja Smith’s ‘Gum Body’

The Nigerians government has proposed N9.79 trillion budget for 2020

The Federal Government will propose to the National Assembly about N9.79 trillion as total expenditure in the 2020 budget, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said. Mrs Ahmed announced this on Tuesday in Abuja at a public consultation forum with civil society groups and agencies on the draft 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

Khafi, Seyi, Mike, Tacha are all up for possible eviction on Sunday

Ahead of Sunday’s eviction which is already looming, Khafi, Seyi, Mike, Tacha are all up for possible eviction. This has to be one of the strongest prospective evictee line-up and good luck to them.

