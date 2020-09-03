A clip of Burna Boy and Wizkid in the studio can only mean one thing

Burna Boy and Wizkid

Music fandom rivalry is so embedded into the internet that we literally can’t escape it. Wizkid and Burna Boy, by contrast, have worked fans into a state of euphoria as a clip of them in a London studio surfaced online.

Also, fans have been trying to guess if they are working on a song together. This won’t be the first both stars have collaborated. Burna Boy appeared on Wizkid’s For Me released in 2018, and Wizkid did same for Burna Boy’s sugar back in May this year. They have also performed together on concerts and have warmly tweeted at each other on Twitter.

Burna Boy is still in the twilight of the release of Twice As Tall, and while nobody know when Wizkid will have his forthcoming album Made In Lagos released, we can only hope that they might surprise us with a song.

